The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $34.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of CNM opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

