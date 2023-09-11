Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

SPWH stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.38%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

