Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

