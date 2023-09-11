Citigroup (NYSE:C) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

