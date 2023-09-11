Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.60 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.32.

ATNM opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.38. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

