Asana’s (ASAN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.31.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,627,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,884,950 and sold 359,959 shares valued at $8,933,088. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

