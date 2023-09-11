StockNews.com Upgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.24. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

