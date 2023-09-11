Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.4 %

ABG opened at $222.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $778,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.