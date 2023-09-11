PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

AGS opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.34. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.13 million, a PE ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.16 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,152 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,363,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,292 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,700 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

