NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $6.65.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
