NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.