SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.57.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,091,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,855,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,781 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,570,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

