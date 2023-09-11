Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 69,811 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $852,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

