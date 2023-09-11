ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
CLRO stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%.
Institutional Trading of ClearOne
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
