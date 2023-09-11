StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.36 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company's stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

