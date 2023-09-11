Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 43.4 %

FRBK stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.