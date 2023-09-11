Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.1 %

LAMR stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

