StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
