StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 768,534 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 604,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.