Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.