Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

