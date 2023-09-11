Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
