Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Down 5.6 %
OTC HMNTY opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Hemnet Group AB has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $18.20.
About Hemnet Group AB (publ)
