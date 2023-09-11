Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Down 5.6 %

OTC HMNTY opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Hemnet Group AB has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Get Hemnet Group AB (publ) alerts:

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place.Hemnet Group AB (publ) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.