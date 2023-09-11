National Bank Financial Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$43.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Parkland Stock Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

