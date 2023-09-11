Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Longfor Group Trading Down 0.7 %

LGFRY stock opened at C$21.70 on Thursday. Longfor Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$37.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.98.

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $1.1109 dividend. This is an increase from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

