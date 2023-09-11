Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBRIY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 390 ($4.93) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

