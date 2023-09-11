Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eguana Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eguana Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

OTCMKTS:EGTYF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

