Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Coloplast A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coloplast A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.