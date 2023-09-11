Barclays Boosts Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 464

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 460 ($5.81) to GBX 464 ($5.86) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.45) to GBX 493 ($6.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.88) to GBX 495 ($6.25) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $456.80.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

BTDPY opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

