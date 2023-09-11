Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 480 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 445 ($5.62) to GBX 480 ($6.06) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.30) to GBX 6,300 ($79.57) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($56.33) to GBX 5,100 ($64.41) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.68) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Ashtead Group Price Performance
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.05. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $3.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
