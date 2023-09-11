Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Argan has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $590.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter.

Argan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Argan by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Argan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Argan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 17,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 4.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

