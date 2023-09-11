Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.78.

Couchbase Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $939.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,388.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,388.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $182,884.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $746,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

