New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $840.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 912,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 472,391 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

