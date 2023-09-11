First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens raised First Commonwealth Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,487.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 596,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 573,499 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 568,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

