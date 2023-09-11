DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.12 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

