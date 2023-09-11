Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.55.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMSI

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.90. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.