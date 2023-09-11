Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.43.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 45.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kopin by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

