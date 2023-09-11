Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 million, a P/E ratio of -306.17 and a beta of 1.31. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.46.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
