StockNews.com Lowers YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

