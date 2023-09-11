Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.55.

SNOW stock opened at $165.95 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $203.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,287,603.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,688,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $259,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 742,704 shares in the company, valued at $128,287,261.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,287,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,688,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,937 shares of company stock worth $111,034,892. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

