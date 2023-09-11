Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SRFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.62 price objective for the company.

Shares of Surf Air Mobility stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Surf Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of Surf Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $112,573.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $196,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

