Barclays Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.05.

NASDAQ STX opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.80%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

