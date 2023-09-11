Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

TEDU opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.53. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

