Valneva’s (VALN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of VALN stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valneva has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

