Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.69.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,334,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

