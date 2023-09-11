TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of WULF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 254.17%. On average, analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $102,480. 36.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

