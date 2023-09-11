Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.31.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $244.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,121 shares of company stock worth $3,743,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.