Oppenheimer Downgrades Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -241.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 960 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $35,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,677.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 960 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $35,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,677.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after buying an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after buying an additional 355,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,081,000 after buying an additional 234,221 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

