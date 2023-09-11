Needham & Company LLC Trims Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price to $40.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -241.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $130,667.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 101,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $130,667.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 101,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $35,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,677.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,093 shares of company stock worth $3,766,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

