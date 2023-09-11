Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.79.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

