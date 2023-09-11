Cormark Reiterates C$45.00 Price Target for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.77.

Parkland stock opened at C$39.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.40. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

