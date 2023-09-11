Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given New GBX 157 Price Target at Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 154 ($1.94) to GBX 157 ($1.98) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRE. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 153 ($1.93) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 139.60 ($1.76).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £381 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 81.90 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 166 ($2.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,333.33%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

