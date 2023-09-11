Barclays Boosts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,610

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.33) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 896.60 ($11.32) on Thursday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,017.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.71.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

In other news, insider Arijit Basu acquired 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($13.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,311.11 ($33,229.49). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.